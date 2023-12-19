HSEK delegation calls on CS

Jammu, Dec 19: A delegation of Hindu Education Society Kashmir (HESK) today called on Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo to extend their felicitations to him and apprise him about the day to day activities carried out by them to further the cause of education in the UT.

The delegation lead by HESK President, Professor B L Zutshi initially conveyed heartfelt congratulations to Atal Dulloo on his elevation to the esteemed position of Chief Secretary of J&K. During this meeting the delegation held discussions concerning various issues to the Hindu Education Society Kashmir. They also extended invitation to the Chief Secretary to visit their College Campus at Raipur, Jammu.

They made out that the society is steadfast in its commitment to advancing education and contributing to the holistic development of the region. They also desired for having sustained cooperation with the government in the shared goal of promoting educational excellence and preserving cultural heritage in the UT of J&K.

Other members who were part of this delegation includes Professor Verinder Rawal; G L Koul, S K Raina, Verinder Raina, Professor Savita Raina, M L Koul Gulabi and Campus Coordinator, Daleep Mattoo.