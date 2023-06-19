Hundreds of persons left out from free housing under Awas Plus scheme in Ramban

Banihal: Names of hundreds of deserving people have not been included in the list of free houses scheme under the Prime Minister Aawas Plus in Ramban district, due to which there is anger among District and Block Development Councillors and PRIs of Ramban district.

Protests were also carried out against RDD and its Awas plus list circulated a few days back. A number of members from DDC, BDC and Panchayati representatives told Greater Kashmir that on the one hand the deserving people have been registered on online portals with all the required paper formalities three years back by the Rural Development Department but on the other hand names of widows, people living below the poverty line (BPL) registered online for Awas Plus have now been deleted from the list and several panchayats in District Ramban have not been sanctioned even a single house.

They alleged that in the survey conducted by the field staff of the Rural Development Department in Ramban district in 2019, alleged frauds were done and the list was prepared of the people who paid bribes to persons engaged for survey by RDD in Ramban district blocks.

They allegedly said that the names of the deserving beneficiaries including the widows were not included in the survey as they failed to pay bribes and now the same beneficiaries are not included in the list. PRIs said that the list disappointed hundreds of deserving persons in Ramban district.