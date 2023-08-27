ICICI Bank National Business Head Retail, Business Banking calls on LG

Srinagar: Rajesh Rai, National Business Head, Retail and Business Banking, ICICI Bank called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan today.

Rai apprised the Lt Governor regarding progress of the bank, work done under CSR and extension of the services by the bank in Jammu Kashmir.

The Lt Governor asked the National Business Head ICICI Bank to put dedicated focus on the priority sectors especially for the empowerment of the youth, women and farmers. He assured him of every support from the UT administration in the endeavors of the bank for the welfare of the people of Jammu Kashmir.

Earlier, Prof A Ravinder Nath, Vice Chancellor, Central University of Kashmir also called on the Lt Governor and apprised him on the functioning of the Central University.