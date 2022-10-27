Implementation of 1100 Jal Shakti projects to be commenced during B2V4

Jammu: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta on Thursday chaired a meeting to review implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in the Union Territory at Civil Secretariat here .
Principal Secretary Jal Shakti, Shaleen Kabra, Chief Engineers and other senior officers of the department participated in the meeting in person or through virtual mode.
The Chief Secretary set a target of starting 1100 works during the upcoming Back to Village (B2V) programme and said that he would virtually monitor the progress in at least 300 panchayats. He also called for identifying critical components of projects and submission of their Critical Path Method (CPM) charts within a week. Dr Mehta observed that the pace of allotment and execution of works needs to be expedited. He laid stress on starting Information, Education & Communication (IEC) activities and directed hiring Project Management Units (PMU) for each district.
The Chief Secretary stressed on putting war footing efforts in successful implementation of Har Ghar Nal Se Jal scheme and called for effective water quality monitoring and surveillance.
The Chief Secretary instructed for going hard against erring and underperforming contractors. He maintained that action warranted under law should be taken against those violating the terms of contact with respect to delivery of the works on time.
Dr Mehta called for expediting the process of forest clearances necessary for the projects. He also called for initiating a monthly billing system, and installing a robust grievance/ customer care call centre of the department.
The Chief Secretary was apprised about distribution of Field Testing Kits in panchayats. He emphasised on their effective use and increasing the number of tests for monitoring of water quality by the respective Pani Samities.
On the occasion component wise status of tendering and allotment of works, status of dug/ bore/ tube wells, Rapid Sand Filtration Plants and pipe networks was presented before the CS. Moreover the tendering and purchase status of GI and DI pipes also came under discussion during this meeting.