Implementation of 1100 Jal Shakti projects to be commenced during B2V4

Jammu: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta on Thursday chaired a meeting to review implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in the Union Territory at Civil Secretariat here .

Principal Secretary Jal Shakti, Shaleen Kabra, Chief Engineers and other senior officers of the department participated in the meeting in person or through virtual mode.

The Chief Secretary set a target of starting 1100 works during the upcoming Back to Village (B2V) programme and said that he would virtually monitor the progress in at least 300 panchayats. He also called for identifying critical components of projects and submission of their Critical Path Method (CPM) charts within a week. Dr Mehta observed that the pace of allotment and execution of works needs to be expedited. He laid stress on starting Information, Education & Communication (IEC) activities and directed hiring Project Management Units (PMU) for each district.