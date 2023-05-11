Instructions, procedure specified for govt employees seeking change or correction in name

Jammu: J&K Finance Department Thursday issued instructions and procedure to be followed in relation to change of name by government employees.
The instructions were issued after the department received a number of cases from various departments seeking advice or opinion for change or correction or alteration in the name of a government employee.
In this connection, the department mentioned that the Government of India, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Department of Personnel & Training vide 0 M No 19016/1/87-Estt(A) dated March 12, 1987 had issued instructions or procedure to be followed in relation to change of name by government employees.
Specifying the procedure that needs to be followed for change or correction or alteration of name of government employees in Union Territory of J&K, a circular issued by the department said, “A government employee wishing to adopt a new name or to effect any modification in his or her existing name may do so, formally by a deed changing his or her name.”
In this connection, it also referred to a sample deed form, while explaining the manner which would regulate the procedure.
“The execution of the deed should be followed by publication of the change in a prominent local newspaper at the government employee's own expense. The change in the name shall be made with Aadhaar authentication and complete verification of record of e-HRMS,” it added.
The procedure also dealt with the requirements to be met for the purpose of addition or change in surname only, on account of marriage or remarriage of a female government employee.
“If the (female) government employee desires a change in surname on account of marriage or re-marriage she should give a formal intimation to her appointing authority of her marriage and request for a change in her surname. Particulars of the husband may be given for making necessary entries in the Service Book,” it was specified.
With regard to deletion of surname or reversion to maiden name on divorce or separation or death of the husband of female government employee, it pointed out that the “change may be permitted if a female government employee gives intimation to the appointing authority regarding change in marital status or a formal request for reversion to her maiden name.”
However, in these cases (specifically pertaining to female employees), there will be no prescribed form.