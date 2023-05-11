Instructions, procedure specified for govt employees seeking change or correction in name

Specifying the procedure that needs to be followed for change or correction or alteration of name of government employees in Union Territory of J&K, a circular issued by the department said, “A government employee wishing to adopt a new name or to effect any modification in his or her existing name may do so, formally by a deed changing his or her name.”

In this connection, it also referred to a sample deed form, while explaining the manner which would regulate the procedure.

“The execution of the deed should be followed by publication of the change in a prominent local newspaper at the government employee's own expense. The change in the name shall be made with Aadhaar authentication and complete verification of record of e-HRMS,” it added.

The procedure also dealt with the requirements to be met for the purpose of addition or change in surname only, on account of marriage or remarriage of a female government employee.