Intensify efforts to clean all villages: CS

Jammu: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Thursday emphasised upon all the concerned to intensify their efforts to clean all the villages and ensure proper hygiene in all habitations.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the meeting was attended by the Commissioner Secretary, RDD, Deputy Commissioners, and Director of Rural Sanitation either physically or virtually.

Mehta impressed upon the officers to follow a simplified model of waste collection from doorsteps of households, creating the material handling facilities and then disposal of the same in a scientific manner.

He advised them to create segregation facilities for a cluster of nearby villages if not feasible for a single village. He told them to sensitize the people about the cleanliness of their surroundings and also penalize those found littering around undesirably.