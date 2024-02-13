Rajouri, Feb 13: Nine hundred and sixty eight sites in Jammu and Kashmir have been identified for installation of mobile towers to address the issues related to internet connectivity.

According to an official press release this was stated by Commissioner Secretary, Information Technology, Prerna Puri, during a public darbar at Lamberi block in Rajouri district.

She reassured the public that necessary steps are being taken to address the issue, with the aim of installing the mobile towers by March 2024. She emphasised the need for continuous monitoring of ongoing developmental projects to ensure their smooth progress and successful completion.

Deputy Commissioner, Om Prakash Bhagat, also attended the public darbar. It was stated that 164 grievances have been resolved against the 292 raised during last five public darbars in Rajouri.

The event, attended by PRI representatives and locals, recorded several issues including road macadamization, bolstering health infrastructure, staff shortage, water scarcity, repairing of old handpumps, timely rectification of electromechanical components of water supply schemes, appointment of an Urdu teacher at GHSS Lamberi, expediting pending instalments under PMAY, resumption of work on GHSS Lamberi, dilapidated condition of road leading to Dandani, sanction of a veterinary center at Lamberi, proper drainage system on internal roads, enhanced pension for persons with disabilities, improving internet connectivity at Garan, tackling staff shortages at HS Garan, construction of road from Lamberi to Garan and blacktopping of Rajal to Garan road, opening of a bank branch at Garan and start of work on Dabbar Bagnoti bridge.

The Commissioner Secretary inspected the stalls established by different government departments highlighting their respective welfare and development schemes. He interacted with the officers and visitors there and sought feedback on impact of various Centrally Sponsored and UT government schemes on lives of the people in the district.