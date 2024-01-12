Jammu, Jan 12: Divisional Commissioner Jammu and Chairman Board of Directors, Jammu Smart City Limited, Ramesh Kumar today chaired the 16th Board meeting of JSCL here at JSCL office.

During the Board meeting, Rahul Yadav, CEO, JSCL presented the Agenda items before the Board for discussion, ratification and approval.

The Div Com reviewed the progress made under the Tawi Riverfront Development Project and directed the concerned officials to resolve inter departmental issues for early completion of the project. He further desired to hold a detailed review meeting on the progress made under the said project.

The Div Com directed the concerned officials to hold regular meetings of all stakeholders to monitor the progress and expedite removal of bottlenecks, if any.

The Board also discussed the sustainability, maintenance and regulation of projects completed under Smart City Mission such as Integrated Command Control Centre, Integrated Traffic Management System, eBuses.

Reviewing implementation of different components, the Div Com inquired about the functioning of smart classes in the Schools built under Jammu Smart City Limited. The progress made under other JSCL projects like Heritage Trail from Mubarak Mandi Complex to Raghunath Nazar was also reviewed.

The meeting was attended by ADC Jammu, VC JDA, Director, Archives, Archaeology and Museum, SSP Traffic Jammu, officials from JSCL, PWD, Tourism, Education, Irrigation and Flood Control and concerned departments.