Jammu to wear a new look by June 2023: Chief Secretary

Jammu, Nov 20: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today had a whirlwind tour of Jammu City. He visited different works taken up under Smart City projects and meant to add to the beauty and anesthetics of the heritage city.

On the occasion, the Chief Secretary was accompanied by Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; Commissioner JMC, Deputy Commissioner, Jammu; MD, Cable Car Corporation; Executive Director, Mabarak Mandi Heritage Society; Jt Commissioner, JMC and many other officers of Police and Civil administration.

Dr Mehta observed that the face of Jammu is going to change for better by June next year. He said that the city is fast changing its outlook and enhancing its value in terms of tourist appeal.

He added that the ongoing projects along with those under progress would give a massive facelift to the city and would emerge as a major tourist attraction.