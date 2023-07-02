JEs, other employees on deputation to JKPCC deprived of salary for over 7 months

Srinagar: The employees including the Junior Engineers of the Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department, who are on deputation to the Jammu and Kashmir Projects Construction Corporation (JKPCC), have been grappling with a severe financial crisis as they have been deprived of their salaries for over seven months.
This unfortunate situation persisted despite the recent celebration of Eid, leaving the aggrieved employees in a state of despair and distress.
"The Junior Engineers and other staff members, who have been rendering our services to JKPCC, are facing an incredibly tough time as our fundamental right to receive a regular salary has been grossly neglected," a Junior Engineer said, wishing not to be named.
The absence of financial remuneration has taken a toll on their daily lives, pushing them to endure significant hardships while continuing to fulfill their responsibilities in the department.
"The accumulated arrears, which are owed to us, have not been disbursed for an extended period which has worsened the financial strain we are facing for the last several months," he said.
The distressing situation has left these professionals feeling demoralized and devalued, despite their unwavering commitment to their work.
The affected employees have voiced their concerns, expressing their frustration and disappointment over the continued neglect of their basic rights.
"The delay in release of monthly salary has a severe impact on our personal lives, making it increasingly difficult to manage essential expenses," another JE said.
Managing Director JKPCC, Rajesh Kumar Shavan when contacted acknowledged that the delay in release of salary in favour of JEs and other employees on deputation with JKPCC has left them disappointed.
"It is complete injustice with the employees. The salary has been withheld due to paucity of budget. Even though I am without salary for the last seven months, I can understand the situation of other employees," he said.
Asked about the way out, the MD said that they have taken up the matter with the government and are expecting a positive development in the coming 15 to 20 days. "The matter has been taken up with the finance department," he said.