JEs, other employees on deputation to JKPCC deprived of salary for over 7 months

Srinagar: The employees including the Junior Engineers of the Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department, who are on deputation to the Jammu and Kashmir Projects Construction Corporation (JKPCC), have been grappling with a severe financial crisis as they have been deprived of their salaries for over seven months.

This unfortunate situation persisted despite the recent celebration of Eid, leaving the aggrieved employees in a state of despair and distress.

"The Junior Engineers and other staff members, who have been rendering our services to JKPCC, are facing an incredibly tough time as our fundamental right to receive a regular salary has been grossly neglected," a Junior Engineer said, wishing not to be named.

The absence of financial remuneration has taken a toll on their daily lives, pushing them to endure significant hardships while continuing to fulfill their responsibilities in the department.