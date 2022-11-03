Jitendra Singh thanks home minister Amit Shah for granting ST status to Pahari community

Srinagar, Nov 03: Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Thursday expressed gratitude to the union home minister Amit Shah for granting ST(Schedule Tribe) status to Pahari community in Jammu and Kashmir.
Quoting a tweet by the minister, news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported Singh saying that the development was possible only in the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“Thanks HM Sh @AmitShah ji for conceding the long pending demand of granting ST status to #Pahari community. This could have been possible only in a government headed by PM Sh @narendramodi ji which has the courage and conviction to transform #JammuAndKashmir,” he said in the tweet.