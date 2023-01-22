JJM schemes worth over 17 crore rolled out in Reasi

Retrofitting and Augmentation of WSS Bhabber Brahmana shall cover 660 households of villages Bhabbar Brahmna and Bhabbar Rasayallan. Retrofitting and Augmentation of WSS Dera Baba shall cover 355 households of Villages Dera Baba and Mansoo thereby overcoming safe drinking water scarcity in Panchayats Bhabbar Brahmna, Dera Baba and Kanjli of Blocks Reasi and Katra.

While interacting with the locals, the DDC Chairperson congratulated them and said that Jal Jeevan Mission is envisioned to providing functional tapped water connections to all the households.

He also said that government is committed to ensure proper drinking water facilities to the general public and measures are being taken in this regard.