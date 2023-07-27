J&K a very safe place to live in: CS

Srinagar: Chief Secretary (CS) Arun Kumar Mehta Thursday said that Jammu and Kashmir was a “very safe” place to live in and that the crime rate in J&K was lowest in the country.
Addressing the new batch of students at the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) at its Ompora campus in Budgam, the CS welcomed the students saying, “I welcome you to Jammu and Kashmir. You must take out of your minds all the apprehensions about the situation in J&K because in terms of law and order, the situation is fine here.”
He said that the crime rate of J&K was the lowest in the country.
“Go anywhere in Kashmir and you won’t find the steel grills on the windows of houses,” Mehta said.
He said that J&K was a safe place to live in besides being the best place for learning and studies.
“Whatever you see in the media or whatever negative is portrayed, do not believe in that because Kashmir is a safe place and you students are in safe hands here,” the CS said.
Speaking about the Kashmir weather, he said that the students would experience the beautiful climate of the Valley, which comes with four different colourful seasons. “You will see the season when everything will turn white (winter), and in another season everything will appear yellow (autumn). In the summer season you will see everything green. So dear students, you should cherish all these seasons during your stay at NIFT Srinagar,” Mehta said.
However, he issued strict instructions to the management of the NIFT to remain strict against the use of drugs on the campus.
Speaking about governance, the CS said J&K had secured top position in organising events under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to celebrate 75 years of independence while the government had made a remarkable achievement in e-governance.
He advised the students to use their potential in their best capacity and create a niche in fashion and designing besides arts and crafts.
Mehta also toured the NIFT campus to review the status of the completion of the works and inaugurated an exhibition - arts and design work done by NIFT students where different designing elements, fashion, and crafts were showcased.
He along with Additional Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, and Director General (DG) NIFT, Rohit Kansal interacted with the faculty and the students during their visit to the exhibition.
Earlier, in his address, Kansal said that NIFT Srinagar was the youngest entrants in the NIFT family.
“Being the family’s youngest child, this child (campus) is close to our heart. Not only the J&K government but also at NIFT head office,” he said.
Kanal said this meant it had all the advantages and opportunities to innovate and learn whatever the senior campuses had done.
“This is the most picturesque campus among all the 18 campuses of the country. All our campuses are spread over 2 acres of land while this campus is almost 20 acres in size,” he said.
Kansal asked the J&K Industries and Commerce Department to engage the NIFT Srinagar campus in their activities for product development and craft cluster activities.
Earlier, Director NIFT Srinagar Javid Ahmad Wani said, “Among the 18 campuses throughout India, this is the fastest-emerging campus and our efforts are to give the best to the students and make NIFT Srinagar the centre of attraction.”He said the campus represents mini India as students from 20 different states and union territories were studying here.
Commissioner Secretary J&K Industries and Commerce Department Vikramjit Singh, Deputy Commissioner Budgam Akshay Labroo and Managing Director SIDCO Inder Jeet were also present at the occasion.