J&K a very safe place to live in: CS

Srinagar: Chief Secretary (CS) Arun Kumar Mehta Thursday said that Jammu and Kashmir was a “very safe” place to live in and that the crime rate in J&K was lowest in the country.

Addressing the new batch of students at the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) at its Ompora campus in Budgam, the CS welcomed the students saying, “I welcome you to Jammu and Kashmir. You must take out of your minds all the apprehensions about the situation in J&K because in terms of law and order, the situation is fine here.”

He said that the crime rate of J&K was the lowest in the country.

“Go anywhere in Kashmir and you won’t find the steel grills on the windows of houses,” Mehta said.

He said that J&K was a safe place to live in besides being the best place for learning and studies.

“Whatever you see in the media or whatever negative is portrayed, do not believe in that because Kashmir is a safe place and you students are in safe hands here,” the CS said.