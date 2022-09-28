J&K Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Rules, 2022 notified

Jammu: The government on Wednesday notified ‘Jammu and Kashmir Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Rules, 2022’.

The rules have been made by the J&K government in the exercise of powers conferred by Section 38 of the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019 (21 of 2019), in consultation with the central government.

As per a notification issued by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief secretary) Finance Department Vivek Bharadwaj, under sub-section (3) of Section 7 under these rules, if the competent authority or an officer appointed to assist the competent authority “is satisfied that the facts of the case necessitate identification of the properties or assets acquired either in the name of the deposit taker or in the name of any other person on behalf of the deposit taker, the competent authority or the officer appointed to assist the competent authority, may procure such details from Police authorities utilising the provisions of sub-section (1) of Section 31 or any other authority as deemed fit or from the public through a public notification seeking the details of properties or assets”.