J&K Government removes W&W LC for corruption

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government, keeping with its avowed policy of zero tolerance for corruption and misconduct by the employees, ordered the removal of Ruquiya Akhter, Watch and Ward Woman of the erstwhile J&K Legislative Council presently under the control of the Department of Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs, from service.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the employee has been removed from service in terms of Clause (vii) of Rule-30 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control, and Appeal) Rules, 1956, as the said official was found to have committed misconduct and gross violation of the provisions of Jammu and Kashmir Government Employees (Conduct) Rules, 1971.
The official spokesman said that it was proved in inquiry proceedings that while the official was deployed in the office of Advocate General, J&K, a fake appointment order was circulated and she received a huge sum of money in her account by luring innocent candidates with the promise of getting a government job.
It said that the Enquiry Officer concluded that the charges framed against the official had been fully established. This removal from service under the aforesaid rule shall not entitle her to any pensionary benefits.
The official spokesman said that the order of removal of officials would be a deterrent for other employees who are indulging in corrupt practices.