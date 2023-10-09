J&K Government removes W&W LC for corruption

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government, keeping with its avowed policy of zero tolerance for corruption and misconduct by the employees, ordered the removal of Ruquiya Akhter, Watch and Ward Woman of the erstwhile J&K Legislative Council presently under the control of the Department of Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs, from service.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the employee has been removed from service in terms of Clause (vii) of Rule-30 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control, and Appeal) Rules, 1956, as the said official was found to have committed misconduct and gross violation of the provisions of Jammu and Kashmir Government Employees (Conduct) Rules, 1971.