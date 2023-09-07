J&K govt finalises prohibition of child marriage rules

According to the Rules, it shall be the duty of every child marriage prohibition officer to act immediately upon any information of solemnization of any child marriage that may be received through any mode of communication including written or oral.

“He/ she should produce the child whose marriage is expected to be solemnised or child victim of child marriage before the child welfare committee constituted under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2016 and Jammu and Kashmir Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Rules, 2021.”

These officers are also required to furnish quarterly return and statistics to the district magistrate concerned and the directorates of social welfare Jammu, Kashmir.

According to the Rules, it shall be their duty to file petition for annulling a child marriage in district court in case any of the contracting party to the marriage is a minor.

The Rules further state that the district magistrate shall ensure that in every Panchayat, a committee is constituted to assist the child marriage prohibition officer in obtaining information about such child marriages, in prevention of such ceremonies and in annulling of such marriages.

As per these rules, that it shall be the duty of local “priests of any religion bestowed with the solemnization of marriages, to inform the child marriage prohibition officer of her/his area about the likelihood of such child marriages and shall refrain from solemnizing such marriages with a view to prevent such instances of child marriage.” (KNO)