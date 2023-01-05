J&K govt gears up to expand tourism sector

Srinagar: Tourism is the major source of livelihood in Jammu and Kashmir. Millions of people are connected to this sector in one or the other way. The J&K government is giving full impetus to this sector to see the UT grow.

During the previous three decades of terrorism, this sector faced a major crisis. Hotels, houseboats, etc. remained vacant and the people associated with this sector suffered greatly.

After 2019, various measures have been taken by the Centre due to which the situation has improved. Strikes, stone pelting, grenades, etc. have almost ended. The result today is that domestic and foreign tourists are again flocking to Kashmir.

With the help of the L-G administration and the Central government, for the first time in Jammu and Kashmir, a record number of tourists have visited Kashmir. There are also hundreds of foreigners here. The benefits of boom have benefited the ordinary man.

A record number of tourists arrived in Kashmir for the first time.

According to the available data, 22,59,569 tourists visited the Kashmir Valley from January 2022 to December 21, 2022. These include 22,40,616 domestic tourists and 18,953 foreign tourists.

Anantnag Deputy Commissioner's office said in a tweet, "Kashmir is witnessing a golden age of tourism as per the official records of the Tourism Department."

The number of tourists visiting is 22,59,569. The data shows that 62,645 tourists, including 260 foreigners visited the valley in January, followed by 100,509, including 230 foreigners in February, and 180,171 in March (520 foreigners).