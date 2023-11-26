J&K Govt issues roster of Administrative Secys for Public Darbars in districts

Jammu, Nov 26: The J&K government Sunday issued the roster of administrative secretaries for conducting Public Darbar, scheduled to be held on November 28 and 29, in all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

As per GAD order, Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Home Department Raj Kumar Goyal and Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Jal Shakti Department Shaleen Kabra will hold Public Darbar at Jammu and Kathua respectively on November 29.

Principal Secretary Department of Forest, Ecology & Environment Dheeraj Gupta will conduct a Public Darbar at Budgam on November 29.

Principal Secretary Housing & Urban Development Department Prashant Goyal; Principal Secretary Public Works (R&B) Department Shailendra Kumar and Principal Secretary Power Development Department H. Rajesh Prasad are scheduled to hold a Public Darbar at Kishtwar, Rajouri and Doda respectively on November 28.

Principal Secretary Finance Department Santosh Kumar Vaidya and Principal Secretary School and Higher Education Department Alok Kumar will conduct Public Darbar in Anantnag and Shopian districts on November 29 and 28 respectively.

In the Udhampur and Pulwama districts, Commissioner Secretary General Administration Department Sanjeev Verma and Commissioner Secretary Science & Technology

Department Saurabh Bhagat will hold Public Darbar on November 28 and 29 respectively.

Commissioner Secretary Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Mandeep Kaur and Commissioner Secretary Information Technology Department Prerna Puri will conduct Public Darbar in Baramulla and Reasi districts respectively on November 29. Commissioner Secretary Social Welfare Department Sheetal Nanda; and Commissioner Secretary Cooperatives Department Yasha Mudgul will hold Public Darbar in Samba and Ramban respectively on November 29 while Commissioner Secretary Industries & Commerce Department Vikramjit Singh will conduct it in Poonch district on November 28.

Secretary Mining Department Rashmi Singh; Secretary Youth Services & Sports Department Sarmad Hafeez and Secretary Tourism Department Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah will hold Public Darbars in Kupwara, Kulgam and Bandipora districts respectively on November 28 while Administrative Secretary Department of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs will conduct the same in Ganderbal district on November 29.

“The Deputy Commissioners shall be responsible for organizing these Public Darbars and shall ensure their wide publicity in the districts well in advance,” the order read.