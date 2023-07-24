J&K leads country by holding over 1.5 lakh events under AKAM

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today chaired a meeting to take stock of the preparations to be made for grand celebration of the finale of Azadika Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM), going on from last more than one year.

The meeting was attended by all the Administrative Secretaries, ADGP Kashmir/Jammu; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir/Jammu; Deputy Commissioners and Districts SPs besides other concerned officers.

The Chief Secretary took this occasion to applaud the Divisional and District Administration for their untiring efforts during all these months to make the UT reach to top of the table by organising more events than other states/UTs under AKAM programme. Dr Mehta impressed upon the officers that the celebrations of the culmination of this nationwide festival should be made at each level right from the Panchayats. He made out that each office, school or college should hoist the National Flag on August 15 besides taking special measures for the sanitation and upkeep of their premises.

He enjoined upon all the officers to take part in all the events themselves besides encouraging others for the same. He also advised the District Administration to monitor the performance of the Panchayats in their jurisdiction.