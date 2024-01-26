JK Resident Commission celebrates Republic Day

New Delhi, Jan 26: Additional Resident Commissioner, Jammu and Kashmir government, Pavan Kumar Sharma, today unfurled the national flag on the eve of 75th Republic Day at J&K House, New Delhi.

A contingent of J&K Armed Police presented guard of honour on the occasion. The ceremonial function was attended by all the officers and officials of Jammu and Kashmir posted at New Delhi.

Congratulating the participants on this auspicious occasion, Additional Resident Commissioner said that this is an event to remember the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the cause of nation. He emphasised sincere efforts towards maintaining the unity and integrity in diversity of our country. A colourful cultural programme was also presented on the occasion.