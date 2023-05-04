J&K State Taxes Deptt bags SKOCH award 2023

Srinagar: The State Taxes Department J&K has bagged the SKOCH Award 2023 in Finance Silver category for the successful implementation of GST.

The award is a recognition for the State Taxes Department and the taxpayers who have been an integral part of the implementation of the GST across Jammu and Kashmir.

The Commissioner State Taxes, Dr Rashmi Singh highlighted the achievements of the department and the various innovative measures taken by Additional Commissioner Kashmir Shakeel Maqbool, Additional Commissioner Jammu, Namrita Dogra; Additional Commissioner Tax Planning J&K, Ankita Kar, and efforts put by all the officers and officials of the State Taxes Department, J&K for translating the concept of One Nation One Tax of GST regime into practical action and for rooting implementation of GST in a pragmatic way.