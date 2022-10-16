J&K takes lead in achieving Amrit Sarovar Mission targets

Srinagar: J&K has not only achieved the milestone of being first to establish at least 75 Amrit Sarovars in each of its districts as per the aspirations of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi but also achieved more than the target set for two years, an official press release said.

As per the mission guidelines, J&K had to complete 300 Amrit Sarovars before 15th August, 2022 and 1500 Amrit Sarovars by August 15, 2023. However, the UT completed 1490 Amrit Sarovars by 15th of August this year and hoisted National Flags over them on the occasion of Independence Day. According to official details, the UT has completed the work on 1953 Amrit Sarovars and figures at 2nd rank in terms of completion of Amrit Sarovars featuring just after the much bigger state of Uttar Pradesh.

The UT of J&K had started implementing the scheme in a mission mode and a UT level committee under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary with the participation of departments like Forest, Culture, Revenue, Jal Shakti was constituted for apex level monitoring and implementation of the scheme.