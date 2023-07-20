J&K to achieve milestones of ‘Zero Poverty’, ‘Housing for All’ till 2024: CS

Srinagar: On the concluding day of the workshop organised by the J&K Planning, Development and Monitoring Department for administration, Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta remarked that J&K is well on track to achieve the milestones of 'Zero Poverty' and 'Housing for All' by the year 2024.

Dr Mehta was speaking about the theme of ‘Systems, Processes & Use of Technology for SDG Implementation’ also attended by Shri Anurag Goel, Former Secretary, Corporate Affairs, GoI and SDG Advisor, UNDP; various Administrative Secretaries and other UNDP Experts.

In his address, the Chief Secretary made out that the accomplishment of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is a global framework for making the required all-round progress. He stated that as discussed the process of budgeting in line with the SDGs has proved beneficial for many of the States/UTs here and J&K too is alive to this practice for achieving the desired goals.

He recalled that the UT intends to cover about 1.9 lakh houses under PMAY and these are enough to saturate the housing needs of all the houseless persons. He stated that J&K has moved towards top ranking States /UTs in Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen and each of its villages is ODF+ now but lot more needs to accomplished to reach the desired outcome and move to model category.

“In many of the parameters the UT is well ahead of the National average and in future is going to be one among the model States/UTs in the country. He emphasized on enhancing the capacity of individuals and institutions so that they are able to reorient their thinking to meet SDG targets,”the Chief Secretary said.

He stated that J&K aims at implementing SDG 2.0 as its objective with a defined roadmap and optimal timelines. He advised for having a clear idea about where to see ourselves after six months, one year or a decade from here. He also directed for making SDG portal live by next month for the UT which would give real time data for targeted interventions.

On the occasion he thanked Goel for sharing his ideas and expertise with the officers to sensitize them about the future challenges to be faced by the Government. He asked him to help J&K in drawing way forward in light of its strengths and opportunities.