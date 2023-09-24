J&K tops country in e-Governance service delivery

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir has achieved a significant milestone and remarkable feat in e-governance by providing over 1028 services in online mode for citizens, institutions, and business establishments.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in the National e-services Delivery Assessment (NeSDA) report released by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), Government of India on Sunday, J&K secured the topmost position with an impressive 1028 e-services, surpassing Madhya Pradesh with 1010 e-services and Kerala with 911 e-services.

This landmark achievement firmly places J&K at the forefront of states and union territories in the provisioning of e-services.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, while commending the efforts of all departments, said that it was an achievement in tune with the commitment and resolve of the J&K administration to provide ease, convenience, and accessibility of services to the common man ushering in a new era of digital governance.