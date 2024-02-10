J&K transformed from mis governance to good governance after Article 370 repeal: LG Manoj Sinha

New Delhi, Feb 10: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said that Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a transformation from mis governance to good governance after the abrogation of Article 370.

Addressing the ‘Sushasan Mahotsav 2024’ organised by Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini in New Delhi, the LG highlighted the transformational journey of J&K from misgovernance to good governance under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the abrogation of Article 370.

“Good governance is the key to a nation’s progress. The mantra and the guiding principle of ‘citizen first’ of PM Modi has inspired and helped to evolve J&K’s new model of good governance, which is called ‘future ready governance,’” he said. “J&K’s ‘future ready governance’ is future-driven, tech assisted and human-centric. We have developed a powerful conceptual framework, clearly specifying what each of these three terms means and how they are intrinsically integrated for creating a holistic and futuristic model for good governance.”

LG Sinha said that the J&K administration has already initiated pilot projects, to work both as proofs of concept and as also models for communicating the novel and innovative ideas embedded in the framework.

“We are concurrently setting up new adaptive and resilient systems, to develop organizational capacity to deliver precisely and effectively to each citizen,” he said.

The LG said that the human-centric element of future-ready governance would have two components.

“The first will focus on all governmental employees, to empower and energise them as the lead instrument of transformation. The second will focus on citizens as partners in developing our priorities and working modalities, in sync with their needs and aspirations,” he said.

Addressing the special session on J&K, LG Sinha shared the reforms and the vision of the administration to improve policy performance and address future challenges.

“Future-ready governance is not a theoretical concept or a model. For us, this is the beginning of the journey to impact and improve the life of every person in J&K,” he said. “We intend to equip ourselves fully to develop future-driven strategies and will continue to blaze new pathways for this journey.”

The LG said that the administration was looking at scientific tools like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and big data-based strategic foresight to be able to visualise evidence and data-based future scenarios.

“We are considering the setting up of Centre for New Age Governance (CNAG), for providing necessary knowledge inputs and capacity building support,” he said.

LG Sinha also paid homage to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Rambhau Mhalgi, and remembered their significant contributions to the nation building.

Vice Chairman Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and journalist Harshvardhan Tripathi were also present on the occasion.