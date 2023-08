Jammu: J&K government has ordered the transfer of Deputy Secretary in the Resident Commission, J&K Government, New Delhi and posted her as Deputy Director, Libraries, Jammu.

“In the interest of administration, Parveen Kumari, JKAS, Deputy Secretary in the Resident Commission, J&K Government, New Delhi, is hereby transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Libraries, Jammu, against an available vacancy, with immediate effect,” read an order issued by GAD.