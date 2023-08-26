JKEDI suspends District Nodal Officer Poonch

Srinagar: In view of allegations of defaming the institute and the government by spreading false propaganda on social media, Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) suspended Azmat Hussain, Assistant Faculty, currently placed as District Nodal Officer (DNO), Poonch.

The suspension order reads, “ Azmat Hussain, Assistant Faculty is hereby put under suspension with immediate effect and will remain attached to the Rajouri EDI Centre, till the investigation is completed. The DNO Rajouri, will look after the official affairs of JKEDI District Centre Poonch also in addition to his own duties.”

Despite the issuance of several circulars by the Jammu and Kashmir Government emphasising the proper and responsible use of social media by its employees, the official chose to disregard these directives and engaged in behavior that was detrimental to the image and integrity of both the Institute and the Government.