JKPSC member’s resignation accepted

Jammu: The government has accepted the resignation of Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) member Sanjeev Gupta with effect from September 5, 2023.

“In exercise of powers conferred by Clause (2) of the Article 316 of the Constitution of India read with Section 93 of the Jammu and Kashmir Re-organization Act 2019 and S.O. 3937 (E) dated October 31, 2019, read with order issued in terms of sub-clause (i) of clause (c) of the Proclamation issued by the President dated October 31, 2019, the Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is pleased to accept the resignation of Sanjeev Gupta, Member, Public Service Commission for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, w.e.f., September 5, 2023,” read a notification issued by GAD Commissioner Secretary Sanjeev Verma.