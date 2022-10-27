J&K’s holistic development Centre’s priority: Union MoS Murugan

Kulgam: Union Minister of State (MoS) for Fisheries, Dairying, Animal Husbandry, and Information and Broadcasting L Murugan Thursday said that the holistic development of J&K was the top priority of the Centre.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Murugan, who is on a two-day visit to J&K, visited district Kulgam as a part of the Centre public outreach programme and during his review meeting with the officials of the district administration emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken the initiative of public outreach to assess the execution of developmental projects and the implementation of various welfare schemes at the ground level.

He said that the government was focused on the improvement and modernisation of the tourism sector in the district which would serve as a measure of employment generation and economic upliftment of the region.

Murugan took part in a series of events and activities during the extensive public outreach programme, visited different sites, and took stock of the developmental scenario of the district.