Kansal posted as Additional Secretary Ministry of Textiles

Jammu: Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) of Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on Saturday posted senior IAS officer of J&K cadre, now part of AGMUT, Rohit Kansal as Additional Secretary, Ministry of Textiles.

Kansal, who was holding the posts of Principal Secretary Higher Education and Information, J&K, was empanelled to hold the post of Additional Secretary or equivalent in April 2021 before being cleared for central deputation yet again.

He also served as Administrative Secretary Power Development Department during his nine-year eventful stint in J&K following his return from central deputation in 2013. His affable persona helped him a great deal to emerge as a great coordinator between media and administration and an ever-accessible interface between the administration and general public while helming different departments.