Jammu: The government has posted senior Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officer Syed Ahmad Kataria as Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Srinagar, with immediate effect.

“In the interest of administration, Syed Ahmad Kataria, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is hereby posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, against an available vacancy, with immediate effect,” read GAD order.