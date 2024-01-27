Kavi Sammelans made immense contribution in national integration: Lieutenant Governor Sinha

Jammu, Jan 27: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today said that Kavi Sammelans have made an immense contribution in the national integration.

According to an official press release, he was speaking at the “Akhil Bhartiy Kavi Sammelan” at Abhinav Theatre here. Popular Poets of J&K and across the states and UTs of the country joined the event organised by J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages to celebrate 75th Republic Day.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor welcomed the veteran and acclaimed poets to J&K UT. He highlighted the important role of literary personalities and events like Kavi Sammelan in shaping new ideas.

“A poet, thinker, writer is also a mystic who shapes new ideas and viewpoint, ignites young minds with dreams, vision and new resolve. Our country has a rich and proud tradition of Kavi Sammelans and they have made immense contribution in national integration,” the Lt Governor said.

He said the first-ever Dogri Kavi Sammelan will be organised in J&K in the coming days as a part of Republic Day celebrations.

Such events not only bring together the literary talent but also celebrate our linguistic and cultural heritage, the Lt Governor further added.

Today’s Kavi Sammelan witnessed the participation of Upendra Pandey, Dinesh Raghuvanshi, Akhilesh Mishra, Sudeep Bhola, Dr Vishnu Saxena, Rajesh Aggarwal, Dr Shailendra Madhur, Ajay Atpattu, Kalpana Shukla, Dr Satish Vimal, Prof Raj Kumar, Prof Nirmal Vinod and other acclaimed poets and young talent who enthralled the audience with their rhythmic poetry recitation.

Suresh Kumar Gupta, Principal Secretary, Culture Department; Anand Jain, ADGP Jammu; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Bharat Singh Manhas, Secretary JKAACL; renowned artists and people, especially the youth in large number were present.