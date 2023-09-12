Ladakh LG meets LG Sinha

The delegation comprising of Dr Sanjay Bansal, President FAIVM, Sandeep Mengi, Vice President, Sanjeev Agarwal Secretary, Ajay Ahuja, Treasurer and Ramit Khurana Consultant expressed their gratitude to the Lt Governor for the many initiatives taken by UT administration to promote Industries and Business activities in J&K UT.

They also apprised the Lt Governor of various issues of the business community.

The Lt Governor assured the members of the delegation of redressal of their genuine demands and safeguarding the interests of the MSMEs.