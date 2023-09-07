LCMA organises redressal camp

Srinagar: A redressal camp was today organised by Lakes Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA) at Dockyard in observance of Bhrastachar Mukt J&K Week.

The camp was organised to redress the grievances of the people face to face and a lot of grievances were resolved on the spot. People were assured of resolving their pending grievances as well.

The officers who were present to redress the grievances were Manzoor, Ex. Engineer Lake Div 2; Shakil Fazili Ex. Engineer Mechanical; Mueed Ex. Engineer Lake Div 1; Gazala Abdullah, Project Officer, all AEEs , JEs and other officials.

The camp was organised to raise awareness among masses about the zero tolerance to corruption and total transparency in the work culture.