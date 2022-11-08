Legal safeguards, frameworks should be established to deal with cyber crime: Advisor Bhatnagar

Jammu: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today remarked that legal safeguards and frameworks should be established to deal with all aspects of cyber crime and cyber security besides common citizens should be enlightened about the ways and means by which they are protected online.

The Advisor made these comments after inaugurating the three-days workshop on ‘Information and Cyber Security’ at Convention Centre here today.

The workshop has been organised by J&K e-Governance Agency (JaKeGA) in collaboration with National Institute for Smart Governance (NISG) to sensitise and train senior civil and police officers of the J&K administration on the subject.