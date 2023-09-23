LG asks youth to contribute to nation-building

Bihar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday asked the youth to contribute to nation-building and tread the party of righteousness.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the commemoration event of the Rashtrakavi Ramdhari Singh Dinkar’s birth anniversary during his visit to Simaria, Begusarai, the LG asked the youth to follow the ideals of Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, tread the path of righteousness, and contribute to nation-building.

Paying tributes to Dinkar, he remembered his significant contributions to the field of literature and his selfless service to society and the nation.

“I bow to the memory of a great freedom fighter, writer, and parliamentarian, who continues to inspire the young generation,” Sinha said.

He said that Dinkar was one of the greatest poets of India, a giant intellectual, a national icon who played a pivotal role in shaping the genre of heroism and courage in Hindi literature.

“His deep commitment to social values, public aspirations, and welfare is unparalleled,” the LG said. “Dinkar is the soul of literature and he mesmerised the nation with the brilliance of his patriotic compositions. Even today we can see the reflection of Dinkar in aspiration of India's strength and courage, in its ideals, resolve, and self-confidence.”