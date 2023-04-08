LG greets people on Easter

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday extended his greetings to the people on Easter.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in his message, the LG said: “Heartiest greetings to the people, especially to Christian brothers and sisters, on the joyous occasion of Easter.”

“Easter Sunday is a day of hope and a new beginning. The auspicious occasion signifies the triumph of good over evil. The teachings of Lord Jesus Christ inspire us to lead a life filled with compassion, love, truth, forgiveness and selfless service,” he said. “May this Easter strengthen the bond of brotherhood and bring peace, prosperity and joy in the lives of all.”