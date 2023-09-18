LG greets people on Ganesh Chaturthi

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha greeted the people on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here quoted the LG as saying, “On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, I convey hearty greetings and good wishes to all. The celebration of this festival which marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, the supreme god of new beginnings, intellect, and wisdom, also symbolises the cultural unity of our country bringing people from all walks of life together. May Lord Ganapati remove all obstacles and sufferings and bless us with joy, prosperity, and peace.”