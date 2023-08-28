LG hands over Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak to father of civilian killed by terrorists

Srinagar: President of India, Droupadi Murmu has conferred Muhammad Umar Dar with Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak (posthumously).

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha handed over the Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak, citation, and a cheque to civilian Dar’s father Ghulam Muhammad at Raj Bhawan on Monday.

On March 26, 2022, terrorists killed Dar and his brother Ishfaq Ahmad, who was working as an SPO in J&K Police, inside their house in Chattabugh, Budgam.

The LG paid homage to Dar and saluted the exemplary courage shown by him in saving the lives of his family members.

GOC 15 Corps, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai and Dar’s family members were also present on the occasion.