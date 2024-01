Srinagar, Jan 17: Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha Wednesday released ‘Intikhab-e-Kalam-e-Rahi‘, an Urdu translation of the poetic compositions of Jnanpith Award recipient poet RehmanRahi by noted writer SatishVimal.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the LG congratulated Vimal and the team associated with the publication.

Writer MushtaqBarq and literary activist Sheikh Waseem Ahmad were also present on the occasion.