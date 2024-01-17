LG Sinha releases J&K Hajj Committee’s Coffee Table Book

Srinagar, Jan 17: Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha released the Coffee Table Book of the Jammu Kashmir Hajj Committee ‘The Spiritual Journey Hajj’ at Raj Bhawan on Wednesday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the LG congratulated the Jammu Kashmir Hajj Committee and the editorial team on the occasion.

He said that the pilgrimage to the holy places during Hajj and Umrah is a cherished life-long dream and the Coffee Table Book will considerably improve the ease of travel and provide much-needed information about services rendered to the respected Hajjis.

“I extend my greetings and felicitations to the Jammu Kashmir Hajj Committee for this thoughtful publication, which will also provide glimpses of places, instructions as well as guidelines to pilgrims to ensure they can perform their pilgrimage in a proper and befitting manner,” the LG said.

J&K Hajj Committee Chairperson, SafinaBaig; Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri; Executive Officer J&K Hajj Committee, Shujaat Ahmad; member J&K Hajj Committee Moulvi Mohammad Ashraf, and Hajj Officer Irshad Ahmad were present on the occasion.