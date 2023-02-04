Lt Governor interacts with NCC cadets at Raj Bhawan

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha interacted with NCC cadets, who had taken part in this year’s Republic Day parade in New Delhi.

On the occasion, the cadets shared their experience and training during the Republic Day camp.

The Lt Governor congratulated the contingent of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh for securing a historic and unprecedented fourth position amongst 17 NCC Directorates.

The selection of 17 NCC cadets to march on the Kartavya path, as part of combined contingent of NCC at the National level and 7 cadets selected for Guard of Honour is indeed a great feat, said the Lt Governor.