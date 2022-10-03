LUMPY SKIN DISEASE | Dulloo reviews containment measures

Srinagar: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo Monday emphasised upon the officers of Animal Husbandry department to intensify the process of vaccination and fogging in all the rural areas where the Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) has spread among cattle and milch animals.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the meeting was attended by the officers from Animal Husbandry, SKUAST, CAHOs and other officers from allied departments.

Out station officers participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

On the occasion the ACS urged all the veterinarians to be present in the field for vaccination and other supervision purposes so that the task is monitored and performed professionally.

He asked them that the treatment protocol already framed and circulated should be strictly complied with. He made out that veterinary doctors posted in offices for other official purposes should be sent to field for serving people at this hour of need.

Dulloo enjoined upon them to increase the sampling and testing in coming days. He maintained that 200 tests should be performed each day by every laboratory in both the divisions. He took note of the current trend followed in vaccination and its progress in each district.