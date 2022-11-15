Make bee clusters in Jammu functional by 31 March, 2023: Hina Bhat

Srinagar: A review meeting under the Scheme of Fund for Regeneration of Traditional Industries (SFURTI) was held today under the chairmanship of Dr. Hina Shafi Bhat Vice Chairperson J&K KVIB.

State Director MSME-DI Jammu, Secretary/CEO J&K KVIB, Dy. CEO (P/R/S) J&K KVIB, Divisional Officer J&K KVIB Jammu and other stakeholders attended the meeting.

In the meeting, it was informed that three beekeeping clusters are being established in Jammu Division with project cost of Rs 4.08 crores. Vice Chairperson enjoined upon all stakeholders to coordinate their efforts in getting these clusters functional by or before 31 March, 2023. The Vice Chairperson reiterated that by making the clusters operational, more than 600 beekeepers associated with these clusters will be benefitted.