Market checking at Kashtigarh

Kastigarh: To check overpricing, profiteering and black marketing ahead of Eid-ul- Adha, Tehsildar Kastigarh Parmod Kumar, along with a team of officers consisting TSO Doda, DS Bhutyal and Police conducted intensive market checking in Kastigarh market and adjoining areas.

The market checking was conducted on the directions of the Deputy Commissioner, Vishesh Mahajan.

During the checking, a fine of Rs. 2700 was imposed on the defaulter shopkeepers. Around Fifty KG rotten and unhygienic fruits/vegetables/ ice cream were destroyed on the spot.

Interacting with the shopkeepers, the team members asked them to display rate lists at prominent places and adhere to the rates approved, keep shops neat and clean and ensure that all package commodities sold to the consumers must bear MRP, Package date, Net Content and other related information.