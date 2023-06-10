Measures for effective implementation of Juvenile Justice Act reviewed in Kishtwar

Kishtwar: Chief Judicial Magistrate/Principal Magistrate, Juvenile Justice Board Kishtwar, Mahmud Anwar Alnasir, today called the meeting for third periodical review of District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), Child Welfare Committee (CWC) , Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) and other stakeholders of Kishtwar district for the effective implementation of Juvenile Justice Act.
The meeting was held at District court complex Kishtwar. It was attended by ASP Kishtwar, Assistant Public Prosecutor,Chairperson and Members CWC and JJB Kishtwar,CDPOs, DYSSO Kishtwar, CEO Kishtwar, District Child Protection Officer Kishtwar, DySPs , SHOs, Special Juvenile Police Officers, Standing Medical/Counseling Board members, Superintendent of Child Care Institutions, LCPO, PO NIC , PO IC of DCPU Mission Vatsalya Kishtwar and other staff members.
The meeting focused on strengthening the awareness and protection of the rights of victims and children in need of care and protection, with particular emphasis on overnight custody arrangements for victims,survivors and the timely reporting of POCSO cases within 24 hours before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), and District Child Protection Unit (DCPU).
During the meeting, several key directives were issued to improve the overall functioning of the system.
These directives include the establishment of a fully equipped video conferencing system, along with a dedicated internet facility at the JJB. Furthermore, discussions were held regarding the establishment of child-friendly rooms at the JJB for children in conflict with the law (CCLs).
Additionally, the meeting addressed concerns related to the roles and responsibilities of social workers and Counselors and measures taken by the labor department in coordination with the District Child Protection Unit to prevent child labor in Kishtwar district were also discussed.
Several upcoming activities were outlined during the meeting, including intra-CCI socio-cultural and sports activities, competitions for children in need of care and protection (CNCPs) placed in various CCIs, a pre-tournament preparatory camp for CNCPs, an inter-college and higher secondary debate competition and a symposium as well.