Measures for effective implementation of Juvenile Justice Act reviewed in Kishtwar

Kishtwar: Chief Judicial Magistrate/Principal Magistrate, Juvenile Justice Board Kishtwar, Mahmud Anwar Alnasir, today called the meeting for third periodical review of District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), Child Welfare Committee (CWC) , Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) and other stakeholders of Kishtwar district for the effective implementation of Juvenile Justice Act.

The meeting was held at District court complex Kishtwar. It was attended by ASP Kishtwar, Assistant Public Prosecutor,Chairperson and Members CWC and JJB Kishtwar,CDPOs, DYSSO Kishtwar, CEO Kishtwar, District Child Protection Officer Kishtwar, DySPs , SHOs, Special Juvenile Police Officers, Standing Medical/Counseling Board members, Superintendent of Child Care Institutions, LCPO, PO NIC , PO IC of DCPU Mission Vatsalya Kishtwar and other staff members.

The meeting focused on strengthening the awareness and protection of the rights of victims and children in need of care and protection, with particular emphasis on overnight custody arrangements for victims,survivors and the timely reporting of POCSO cases within 24 hours before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), and District Child Protection Unit (DCPU).