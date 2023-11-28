Measures for Panchayat Secretary exam reviewed

Pulwama, Nov 28: In anticipation of the forthcoming OMR-based examination for the position of Panchayat Secretary by J&K Service Selection Board, a pivotal preparatory meeting was convened by the District Administration Pulwama at Circuit House, here.

The meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Pulwama, Dr. Sheikh Abdul Aziz and was attended by key stakeholders, including ADC Pulwama, SSB officials, Tehsildars, and Heads of educational institutions.

The meeting centered on comprehensive planning to ensure a fair, transparent, and smoothly executed examination process.

The ADDC emphasized the crucial role of the District Administration in creating an environment that provides equitable opportunities for all candidates.

He expressed confidence in the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders for conduct of fair examination. Special attention was given to proper seating arrangements, availability of drinking water and ensuring adequate toilet facilities to enhance the overall examination experience for candidates.

Discussions also revolved around collaborative efforts with educational institutions to optimize arrangements within their premises, with a focus on providing students an environment conducive to focused examination efforts.