Mega health camp  organised for drivers in Anantnag

Anantnag, Jan 13 : A free medical and eye check up cum awareness programme was today held for commercial as well as private drivers at Harnag Railway Station in collaboration with Health and Medical department Anantnag.

Assistant Regional Transport Officer Anantnag, Dr Mohammad Zubair Lattoo, inaugurated the medical camp. The Health Department conducted the health check up of the drivers for blood pressure, sugar tests and eye check up.

On the occasion, ARTO Anantnag, stressed upon the need to follow traffic rules and regulations in letter and spirit.

He said in India one accident takes place every minutes and one person dies in road accident every four minutes.

He apprised that since drivers and helpers are not giving due attention to their health on account of their tight schedule thereby risking their lives and the lives of the general public.

DySP Traffic Rural Anantnag Mohammad Idrees who was also present on the occasion impressed upon the transporters, drivers to ensure implementation of Motor Vehicles Act and rules strictly so that road accidents may be minimised and precious human lives might be saved.

He cautioned drivers to desist from over-speeding and promote usage of seat belts while driving.

ARTO further stated that the main purpose of organising such camps is to ensure physical and mental fitness of drivers for ensuring safe driving on roads. The programme was attended by officials from the Health department, representative from Transport Unions, NGO and other Civil Society members.