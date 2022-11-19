Mehraj-u- Din Shah assumes charge of ADC Ganderbal

Ganderbal: Mehraj- u-Din Shah on Saturday assumed the charge of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Ganderbal. He was serving as Assistant Commissioner of Revenue of the district previously.
Soon after joining he held introductory meetings with various sections of his office and urged the employees to work with dedication and transparency for the welfare of the general public.
While interacting with the officials, Shah said that the focus shall remain on providing prompt and efficient public service by strengthening transparency and punctuality in offices.
Besides serving as ACR Ganderbal, Shah has previously also served as BDO Srinagar, SDM Kangan, Deputy director of Rural Sanitation Kashmir and ACD Kupwara.