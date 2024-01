Jammu, Jan 12: Within a span of two days, the police Friday recovered another mobile phone from an inmate in high security Kot Bhalwal Central jail in Jammu.

Officials said that this time the phone was recovered from an inmate, lodged under Public Safety Act (PSA), during searches and a case was registered.

On January 10 also, the police had recovered a smart phone from an inmate lodged under UAPA.